Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Jamaica News: An Ananda alert has been activated for 16-year-old Chantae Chambers of West Green district, Montego Bay in St. James who has been reported missing since Wednesday, July 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Papine Police are that about 7:15 p.m., Chantae was last seen in Dallas Castle, St. Andrew wearing a white merino and blue jeans, she has not been heard from since. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Chantae Chambers is asked to contact the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

