Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Khalesha Clair, of Effortville
district, Clarendon who has been missing since Thursday, July 9.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Khalesha was last seen at home dressed in a yellow
blouse, red pants and a pair of black sneakers. She has not been heard from since and the time she
went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Khalesha Clair is being asked to contact the May Pen Police
at 876-968-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Khalesha Clair was available at the time of this publication.

