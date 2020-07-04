Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Keronna Williams, of Corn

Piece district, Hayes, Clarendon who has been missing since Tuesday, June 30.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hayes Police are that about 2:00 p.m., Williams was last seen at home wearing a

white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of blue and white sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keronna Williams is being asked to contact the Hayes Police

at 876-986-5130, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Keronna Williams was available at the time of this publication.