Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Child

13-year-old Dominique Parkinson of Innswood Village, Spanish Town in St. Catherine has been missing since Wednesday, May 6.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Parkinson was last seen at home about 7:30 a.m., wearing a burgundy shirt, white jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dominique Parkinson is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dominique Parkinson was available at the time of this publication.