Ananda Alert Activated For Missing Child

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Brittania Brown of Golden Spring, Clarks Hill District in St. Andrew who has been missing since Monday, July 27.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that Brittania was last seen at home in a black and white dress. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittania Brown is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876- 942-2223, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs were obtained for Brittania Brown at the time of this publication.

