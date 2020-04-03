Ananda Alert Activated For Deandre Coley

Riconey Barrett Missing
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

April 02, 2020 –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Deandre Coley, of Lauriston, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, March 31.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Deandre was last at home seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue and grey shorts and pair of red slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Deandre Coley is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....