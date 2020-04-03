Ananda Alert Activated For Deandre Coley

April 02, 2020 –An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Deandre Coley, of Lauriston, Spanish Town, St. Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, March 31.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Deandre was last at home seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue and grey shorts and pair of red slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Deandre Coley is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.