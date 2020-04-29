Ananda Alert Activated for 16-year-old Brianna Morris

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Brianna Morris, of Knockpatrick, Manchester who has been reported missing on Tuesday, April 28.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Brianna was last seen at home; her mode of dress is unknown at the time she went missing and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brianna Morris is being asked to contact the 876- 961-5538, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Brianna Morris was available at the time of this publication.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

