Ananada Alert Activated For Missing Teen

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Jamaica News: An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Rickaria Lewis of Hart Boulevard in Mango Walk, St. James, who has been missing since Saturday, December 26.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Montego Hills Police are that about 12:45 p.m., Rickaria was last seen at home wearing a purple hoodie jacket and jeans shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rickaria Lewis is being asked to contact the Montego Hills Police at 876-952-8626, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

