An Oscar-Winning Actor and his Wife Tested Positive for the Coronavirus Recently

63-year-old Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife, Rita Wilson were tested recently after they developed symptoms of the contagious COVID-19 virus. They stated that they were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. They we cautious and opted to conduct a virus test which was later proven to be positive. They are remaining calm and being observed until they have made a full recovery.

Hanks had been in Australia shooting an untitled Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, currently slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.

Australia has confirmed more than 120 cases of infection, with three deaths from COVID-19.