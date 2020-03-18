An Italian Quarantined – Her Story

Clelia Mattana, 42, Italian native and travel writer based in Sardinia

“This is now my 16th day of quarantine and I can only add one thing: It’s way tougher than I thought at the beginning.

“I decided just over two weeks ago to stay home isolated from everyone to protect my elderly parents and the weakest people. I’m 42 years old and can work from home.

“The situation here is critical. People are scared, panic is setting in and I can’t see my boyfriend who lives in Germany because they shut down almost all the flights to and from Italy. We don’t know when we can see each other again and I know so many couples in the same situation.

“Here where I live, close to Cagliari Elmas Airport, the situation is quite surreal. As soon as they told us that the whole of Italy was in lockdown, people assaulted supermarkets to buy food. Some people bought food online (like me) and many people from the south, including myself, blame the people from the north for escaping the red area that had been locked down on the previous days. All the southern people living in Milan and Lombardia jumped on trains to go back home, jeopardizing the whole country.

“In the south, we don’t have a good health system and in a few days, if (as we expect) the cases will rise, it is going to be a disaster. There are a few voice messages circulating on WhatsApp from doctors in the triage in Milan and Brescia; they tell us how things truly are (not just the usual news on TV) and it’s heartbreaking. Every day, due to the lack of ventilators and beds, these doctors need to decide who is going to have the chance to live and who doesn’t.

“Now the police are starting to patrol the streets to make sure no one exits their village or city unless it’s for urgent matters, but sometimes the police also deny you to move, as they did with some friends of mine who wanted to buy some groceries and were sent back. I am scared — my parents are over 70 and don’t fully realize the seriousness of it all and want to prove that they are still ‘immune’ to all this, so I had to threaten them to steal the car keys or even lock them inside the house if necessary.

