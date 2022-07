Amoy Mulgrave And Domonique Rowe Missing From,Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for two children who have been missing from the Maxfield

Park Children’s Home in Kingston since Thursday, June 30.

They are:

 Sixteen-year-old Amoy Mulgrave

 Fifteen-year-old Domonique Rowe otherwise called, ‘Paps’

Amoy is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and is of light complexion, stout build and sports long

black processed hair.

Lyrically Badd – Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz