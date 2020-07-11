Ammunition Seizure in Pedro Plains, St. Elizabneth/Four Men In Custody

A team of officers assigned to the St. Elizabeth Police Division arrested four men

in relation to the seizure of 44 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Grape Tree, Lane,

Pedro Plains, St. Elizabeth on Thursday, July 9.

Reports from the Pedro Plains Police are that about 1:00 p.m., lawmen were in the area the premises that were occupied by four men were searched and forty-four .38 rounds of ammunition

were found in their possession. They were subsequently taken into custody; however, their

identities are being withheld pending further investigations.