Ammunition Seizure in Kingston CSO

Several rounds of ammunition were seized on Elletson Lane, Southside in Kingston by a team of police officers on Wednesday, August 03.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about midday, lawmen who were on patrol in the area, acted on information and conducted a search of an abandoned Toyota Camry motorcar. Twenty 5.56 cartridges were subsequently found in a plastic bag inside the motor vehicle.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.