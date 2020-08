Police officers assigned to the St Catherine South Division seized 50 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Hatfield Avenue, Waterford in St Catherine on Tuesday August 04.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that the cache of ammunition was found on a football field during a search of the area between the hours of 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.. No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.