Ammunition Seized In St. James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized seventeen

assorted rounds of ammunition during a joint/police military operation in Pitfour, Granville, St.

James on Thursday, August 13.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 12 midday, lawmen were in the area when a

premises was searched and ten .30 cartridges, four 5.56 rounds, two 9mm and one .45 rounds of

ammunition were found inside a plastic bottle in bushes. No one was arrested in relation to this

seizure.

Investigation continues.