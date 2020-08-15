Ammunition Seized In St. James

A team of officers assigned to the St. James Police Division seized seventeen
assorted rounds of ammunition during a joint/police military operation in Pitfour, Granville, St.
James on Thursday, August 13.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 12 midday, lawmen were in the area when a
premises was searched and ten .30 cartridges, four 5.56 rounds, two 9mm and one .45 rounds of
ammunition were found inside a plastic bottle in bushes. No one was arrested in relation to this
seizure.

Investigation continues.

