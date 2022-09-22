Ammunition Seized in St. Catherine

Several rounds of ammunition were seized by the Police on Terminal Road in Old Harbour Bay, St. Catherine on Tuesday, September 20.
Reports from the Old Harbour Bay Police are that about 10:20 p.m., a team was on patrol when they observed a motorcyclist driving along the roadway and signalled him to stop. The driver however disobeyed and sped off. The police gave chase, however, the suspect escaped. During a subsequent search of the area, a bag was found with twelve 12-gauge cartridges.
The search for the suspect continues.