Ammunition Seized in St Andrew, One man in Custody

A team of officers assigned to the St. Andrew South Police seized Division
sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Alexander Road, Kingston 13 on
Wednesday, November 01. One man is in custody in connection with the seizure.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 5:15 p.m., the police were conducting an
operation in the area when a group of men was seen whose actions aroused their suspicion. They
were accosted and searched. During the search, one plastic bag was found in possession of one of
the men— the bag was searched and closer examination of the bag revealed the ammunition.
Investigations continue.