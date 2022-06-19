Ammunition Seized In St. Andrew – Man Charged, Teen In Custody

Ammunition Seized In St. Andrew
Ammunition Seized In St. Andrew

Thirty-five-year-old Headley Ennis of Chester Avenue, Kingston 11 was arrested
and charged following the seizure of a magazine with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition on
Distribution Boulevard, Kingston 20 on Friday, June 17. A teenaged boy was also taken into
custody.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:00 a.m., lawmen received information that a
man was seen with a chasing another man with a firearm. The police were summoned and on their
arrival Ennis and the teen were accosted, both were searched and the magazine with the
ammunition was found in Ennis’ possession.

They were taken into custody where Ennis was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and
Ammunition, as well as Assault at Common Law.

 

Lyrically Badd – Ride or Die (Audio Visual)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com