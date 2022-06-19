Ammunition Seized In St. Andrew – Man Charged, Teen In Custody

Thirty-five-year-old Headley Ennis of Chester Avenue, Kingston 11 was arrested

and charged following the seizure of a magazine with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition on

Distribution Boulevard, Kingston 20 on Friday, June 17. A teenaged boy was also taken into

custody.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 9:00 a.m., lawmen received information that a

man was seen with a chasing another man with a firearm. The police were summoned and on their

arrival Ennis and the teen were accosted, both were searched and the magazine with the

ammunition was found in Ennis’ possession.

They were taken into custody where Ennis was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and

Ammunition, as well as Assault at Common Law.

