Ammunition Seized in Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations

Leave a Comment / By / July 14, 2023

A joint police/military team assigned to the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations in Mount Salem, St James, seized several live rounds of ammunition during the search of premises along Katon Lane, in the community on Thursday, July 14.

Reports are that between the hours of 11:00am, and 2:00pm, an operation was carried out in the community, and during the search of an abandoned house, the lawmen seized nine (9) 5.56 rounds used in an assault rifle, and four (4) 9mm rounds.

No one was arrested during the seizure.

