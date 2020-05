A team of officers assigned to the St. Catherine South Police Division have charged 61-year-old Nigel Henry of Cumberland, Portmore St. Catherine in relation to an ammunition seizure on Saturday, May 09.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that about 4:45 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and seventy-seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found. He was arrested and later charged on Monday, May 11.

Investigations continue.