Ammunition Seized at Sangster’s International Airport

Lawmen in St. James arrested and charged an American citizen in relation to ammunition that was found in his possession on Wednesday, August 10 at the Sangster’s International Airport in the parish.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Ammunition is 29-year-old Javius Mitchell, a Lab Technician of Emily, St. Bainbridge, Georgia in the USA.

Reports are that about 1:45 p.m., Mitchell was in the process of boarding a flight, during which his luggage were searched and two Sig Sauer magazines, one of which contained eight 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He is scheduled to appear in the St. James Parish Court on Thursday, August 11.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com