American Women Held with $67m Worth of Cocaine at Sangster International Airport

Two American women are scheduled to appear in court this week after they were caught with approximately $67 million worth of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday, June 30.

They are Regina West Thompson, a 42-year-old delivery driver, and 20-year-old Simone Bolden, both of California, USA. They were both arrested and charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

Reports are that, narcotics officers and personnel from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Ports Division were performing security screening around 8 a.m. last Wednesday, when two suitcases belonging to the women were searched.

Each suitcase contained a package containing 4.5 kilograms of cocaine. The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately US$450,000, which is equivalent to J$67,104,075, according to investigators.

The women were arrested and charged after checking in for a flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

They are scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on July 7.