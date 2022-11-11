Beech Destinations

American Travel Agency, Beech Destinations, Sponsors Xyclone’s Successful Everything Red Out Birthday Bash in Jamaica

November 11, 2022

American Travel Agency, Beech Destinations: Desaleen James-Beech, CEO of Beech Destinations, an affordable travel agency based in America, has been doing great things as the company embarks on sponsorships of various events. The first one being Xyclone’s annual birthday bash called Everything Red Out.

The star-studded spectacle is usually held in the Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington DC areas in the United States but this year the Billboard recording artiste decided to have it in his island home of Jamaica. Beech Destinations was the travel provider for Everything Red Out, offering not only flights and hotel accommodations but also excursions throughout the trip.

Image.jpeg

Travelers from overseas who booked their trip through Beech Destinations to attend Everything Red Out were treated to rafting on the Rio Grande in Portland, climbing the mini falls at Blue Hole in Ocho Rios and a tour of Bamboo Bay in St Ann.

Image.jpeg

Beech is working towards getting Beech Destinations known as the best and biggest black-owned travel agency in the world. It is also the aim to do more sponsored events like Everything Red Out in order to become America’s premier choice for Caribbean events worldwide.

Image.jpeg

