American National Murdered in St Elizabeth

The Lacovia police in St Elizabeth are now carrying out an investigation surrounding the shooting death of an American national in the Burnt Savanna community, on Sunday.
He has been identified as 34-year-old Sheavon Buchanan, of Maryland, in the United States of America.
Reports are that about 10:45 pm, Buchanan who resides locally in Burnt Savannah, was in his yard when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.
Residents in the community overheard the gunshots and went to Investigate when they found Buchanan lying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
The police were summoned, and the wounded man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

