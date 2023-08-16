American National Killed in St Ann Crash

A 32-year-old American national lost his life in a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of Queens Main Road in Discovery Bay, St Ann, on Tuesday, August 15.
He has been identified as Jarelle Donato, of Dallas, in Texas, USA.
Reports are that about 5:15pm, Donato was driving his Mazda Demio motor vehicle from the directions of Montego Bay, towards St Ann.
On reaching a section of the Queens Highway, he lost control of the motor car and crashed into an ambulance, which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Donato who sustained head and body injuries was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.