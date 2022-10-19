American Man Suspected of Committing Suicide at Hotel in Ocho Rios

A 45-year-old American man is suspected to have committed suicide, after he was found hanging by a belt in an Ocho Rios hotel early  Tuesday morning

The deceased has been identified as Nick Dimmitt from Bayshore in Michigan.

According to the St Ann police, Dimmitt, who is known to suffer from bipolar disorder, was staying at the hotel with his wife at the time of the incident.

At 1:36 a.m., he was found hanging from a door by a belt that was tied around his neck and attached to the door.

According to police sources, Demmitt’s wife said that they had a fight and she then left to go to the hotel’s restaurant. She claimed that when she came back, the door was locked, so she walked to the balcony and discovered her husband’s body hanging.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

