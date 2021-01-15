American Madison Keys Tests Positive for COVID-19

Madison Keys announced on Thursday, January 14, 2021, she tested positive for COVID-19, weeks ahead of the Australian Open.

World No. 16-ranked woman, Keys implied in a statement that she would miss 2021 Australian Open, which opens on February 8. Keys was scheduled to fly to Australia and quarantine there for 14 days in advance of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament.

On the men’s side, former World No. 1 Andy Murray also tested positive, and his appearance in the Australian Open is in doubt.

The 25-year-old American ranked five spots behind compatriot 23-Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, Keys has five career singles titles. Her best finish in the Australian Open came in 2015, when she lost in the semifinals to Williams.

