American Fugitive Captured in Manchester

American Fugitive Captured: An American fugitive wanted in New York on multiple criminal charges was apprehended during a  raid in Greenvale, Manchester on Wednesday.

Matthew Pinnock, 18, is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, among other crimes.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, he was apprehended by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team and Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) Special Ops.

The team went to a property in the Manchester community and conducted a search, and Pinnock was allegedly found hiding.

He was then transferred to Kingston, where he remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear at the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

 

