Amelia and Jamelia McDonald Missing from Kingston

13-year-old Amelia and Jamelia McDonald, both of Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13 who have been missing since Monday, January 9.
They are of light complexion, slim build, and about 145 centimeters ( 4 feet 9 inches) tall.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that both girls were last seen at home at about 7:25 p.m.
Their mode of dress at the time of their disappearance is multi-colored shorts and pink and white merino. They have not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amelia and Jamelia McDonald is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, 876-923-6197, 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.