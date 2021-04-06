Ambulance Driver Arrested for Attempting to Set Nurse on Fire, at Spanish Town Infirmary

A 41-year-old Ambulance driver, who attempted to burn a nurse alive, at that Spanish Town Infirmary in St Catherine, on Monday, has been taken into custody by the police.

The nurse is said to be at hospital in serious condition after she was also stabbed multiple times by the accused, who is alleged to be her jealous lover.

Reports are that the female nurse was at work when the Ambulance driver came to the compound and accused her of being unfaithful to him.

He then grabbed her and dosed her with gasoline from a container that he was carrying. The jealous man allegedly pulled a knife which he used to stab her to her upper body.

He also attempted to set her ablaze with the use of a cigarette lighter, but he was hindered from carrying out the brutal act, by angry employees at the Infirmary who manages to subdue him, and took away the lighter.

The wounded nurse was rushed to hospital where she was treated for multiple stab wounds, and admitted in serious condition.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the accused man was handed over into their custody.