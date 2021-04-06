Ambulance Driver Arrested for Attempting to Set Nurse on Fire, at Spanish Town Infirmary

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A 41-year-old Ambulance driver, who attempted to burn a nurse alive, at that Spanish Town Infirmary in St Catherine, on Monday, has been taken into custody by the police.

The nurse is said to be at hospital in serious condition after she was also stabbed multiple times by the accused, who is alleged to be her jealous lover.

Reports are that the female nurse was at work when the Ambulance driver came to the compound and accused her of being unfaithful to him.

He then grabbed her and dosed her with gasoline from a container that he was carrying. The jealous man allegedly pulled a knife which he used to stab her to her upper body.

He also attempted to set her ablaze with the use of a cigarette lighter, but he was hindered from carrying out the brutal act, by angry employees at the Infirmary who manages to subdue him, and took away the lighter.

The wounded nurse was rushed to hospital where she was treated for multiple stab wounds, and admitted in serious condition.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the accused man was handed over into their custody.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....