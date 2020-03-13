“Ambrose” Held with Illegal Gun in Spring Mount

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): “Ambrose” Held with Illegal Gun – Officers attached to a joint military police team seized one black Springfield XD40 pistol, along with two magazines containing twenty-three .40 rounds of ammunition in Coconut Walk, Spring Mount, St James on Wednesday, March 11.

He is 24-year-old Angus Simon, otherwise called “Ambrose” also of Spring Mount, and he has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Reports by the Montego Bay Police are that about 1:00 p.m., a joint military team carried out an operation in the community. Following a search of Simon’s home, the firearm and ammunition was found, and he was arrested and charged.