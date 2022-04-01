Amazon Workers Win Battle to Form First US Union

A team of Amazon workers has forced the technology giant to recognise a trade union in the US for the first time.

Workers at a New York warehouse voted 55% in favour of joining the Amazon Labor Union.

The group is led by former Amazon worker Chris Smalls, who made his name protesting against safety conditions at the retail giant during the pandemic.

Mr. Smalls’ victory marks a major defeat for Amazon, which had fiercely fought against unionisation.

However, in Alabama, where Amazon was facing a separate union drive, the company appeared to have fended off activists in a tight contest in which challenged ballots could yet overturn that result.

Together, the two elections mark a milestone for activists, who have long decried labour practices at Amazon, the country’s second largest employer.

Mr. Smalls emerged from the vote count looking tired but jubilant and popped open a bottle of champagne he was handed by supporters.

Rebecca Givan, professor of labour studies at Rutgers University, said Amazon’s defeat by Mr Smalls and his team of worker-organisers was a “really big deal”, calling it a “David and Goliath story” that upset the odds.

But she warned he will be facing another tough fight when it comes to contract negotiations.

