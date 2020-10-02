Amazon Relases Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2’

Amazon Prime Video released an official trailer for Rihanna‘s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2,” which premieres on the platform today (Oct. 2).

The fashion show features performances by Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalia.

Various dancers, celebrities and models will also be featured as they show off the line’s fall 2020 collection.

 

The fashion line will be available for purchase on the Savage X Fenty website and on Amazon Fashion.

The event will stream exclusively on Amazon throughout over 240 countries and territories.

