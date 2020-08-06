Amazon puts the spotlight on Bob Marley

Amazon wants you to take a trip of musical exploration.

The online retail giant today unveils its aptly-named [RE]DISCOVER program, which encourages music fans to explore the vault.

[RE]DISCOVER kicks off on Amazon Music with Bob Marley named as the featured “Artist of the Month,” which will see the late reggae icon’s greatness celebrated with a curated playlist of his music, along with 50 other new artist playlists.

As part of the year-long celebration commemorating Marley’s 75th birthday, the tech giant has built the Official Bob Marley Amazon Store, housing exclusive merch and artwork, links to stream and download his music and physical music offerings.

The new, online presence at Amazon.com builds the buzz ahead of the exclusive stream later this year of Legend: The Best of Bob Marley & The Wailers on Amazon Music HD.

Bob’s Daughter, Cedella Marley, in a statement says “My father’s music has moved and inspired legions of fans around the world, and we’re thrilled Amazon Music has developed a campaign that celebrates the rediscovery of his classics while introducing new favorites to the next generation.” “Never has there been a more crucial time for the world to hear my father’s music and message.”

The first Tuesday of each month is Amazon’s launch day for catalog music initiatives.