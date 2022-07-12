Always Believe the Crime the First Time

Angela Best and Theodore Johnson split in 2016 after she sent him a detailed letter.

In the letter she sent to him, she admitted feeling the “happiest” she has ever felt after finding someone else. Johnson continued to profess his love for her daily. He was visited by his social worker and psychiatrist on December 8, 2016, and was not found to be in a depressive state. The other appointment, which was scheduled for two days before Angela’s death, was cancelled because his social worker was sick. It was like this was destiny, causing the events that followed to unravel in unrealistic perfection.

On December 15, Best decided to visit Johnson to help with an appointment with the Jamaican embassy. A very bold move for someone who seperated from her husband because of a killer streak in his veins. Soon after her arrival, she was struck at least 6 times with a claw hammer. He then strangled her with a dressing gown cord despite her efforts to defend herself, until she took her very last breath.

He attempted suicide once more hours later by jumping in front of an express train at Cheshunt Railway Station, but failed once again. He lost his right arm and left hand in the process. Authorities visited his home while he was being treated and discovered Best’s body in the living room.

At the trial, John, who was now wheelchair-bound, confessed to killing Angela Best. He was sentenced to 26 years imprisonment. His lawyer said it is most likely that he will die behind bars, and that “He does not wish to be alive. He hates himself for what happened.” His sentence was later increased to 30 years after the crown appealed.

It seems Theodore always had a plan: kill his spouse and then kill himself to escape the consequences.

He is currently in prison and is around 68 years old.

