Almost 300 Citizens Prepped To Become New Justices Of The Peace

The Justice Training Institute has conducted Justice of the Peace (JP) Qualifying Training for almost 300 citizens. By successfully completing this training, these citizens are now eligible to be commissioned as JPs. This coincides with the rising demand for JP services across the country.

The training sessions spanned April to June 2021and covered several topics, including a full review of the Justices of the Peace Act, 2018; attesting and authenticating documents; issuing summons and warrants; and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck, during the sectoral debates in May, shared that the Justice Ministry continues to receive and process applications from members of the public who answer the call to public duty.

In addition to the qualifying training, 74 Justices of the Peace were trained to serve on the Spirit Licensing Authority which grants Spirit Licenses. Mrs Karen Campbell-Bascoe, Principal of the Justice Training Institute, is urging new and serving JPs to make themselves available to the people of Jamaica. “JPs, based on their role and function, provide citizens with access to justice, and for many, JPs are their first point of contact with the justice system. We want to ensure that there are enough JPs on the ground to offer services in their communities so citizens can conduct their business efficiently and quickly”, she stated.

443 new JPs were appointed and commissioned during the last Financial Year. The Justice Ministry aims to exceed that number for this Fiscal Year.