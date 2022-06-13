Allen Runs Third Best 110m Hurdles Time Ever in New York

American Devon Allen produced the third quickest 110m hurdles time in history at the New York Grand Prix on Sunday.

Allen won in 12.84 seconds, a time bettered only by Aries Merritt 12.80 seconds and world champion Grant Holloway 12.81 seconds, who placed second in 13.06.

Allen, 27, is to pursue an NFL career after earning a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in April.

A two-time Olympian, Allen hopes to compete at next month’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, before linking up with the Eagles.

He caught the NFL team’s attention earlier this year at a ‘pro day’ at the University of Oregon, for whom he played at wide receiver.

The Eagles invited Allen to their training facility and the day after his visit he signed a three-year deal as an undrafted rookie.

Allen, who finished fifth in 2016 Olympic final and fourth at last year’s Tokyo Games, might not have run at the New York meeting had he not caught Covid-19 in May, which prevented him from linking up with the Eagles sooner.