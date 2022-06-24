Alleged Woman Beater’s Case Referred To Counselling  

A man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and damaged her personal belongings had his case referred to counselling when he appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday.

Weston Seragh appeared before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley on charges of assault occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property.

The court heard that on May 27 at about 7:10 pm, the accused man and the complainant were at their Lilliput home when they got into an argument, which led to the accused breaking a flower vase, three bottles of perfume, and damaging the complainant’s television. He also hit the complainant on the left side of her head.

The complainant, who has been living together with the accused man for over two years and has a child with him, told the court that this was not the first time something similar had occurred.

After listening to the complainant, presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley suggested that they go to the probation office for counselling, to which they agreed.

The order was subsequently made and Seragh’s bail was extended until August 31.

