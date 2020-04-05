Alleged Thieves Nabbed by Clarendon Police to Face Court Next Week

Mckoy’s Crime News: Two Manchester men who were nabbed in Clarendon as they allegedly escaped from the scene of their crime are to answer to charges under the Larceny Act in the May Pen Parish Court on Thursday, April 9.

They are:

Joseph McLeod otherwise called ‘Rothy’, 21, a truck driver of Victoria Town, Manchester.

Gowayne Hines, otherwise called ‘Twochie’ 22, a labourer of Victoria Town, Manchester.

Hines and McLeod were charged with Shop breaking and Larceny after they allegedly broke into a woman’s shop in Milk River, Clarendon about 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 01 and stole more than one hundred thousand dollars’ worth of electronics and alcoholic beverages. The police were alerted, and the car in which Hines and McLeod were travelling was intercepted. The motor car was searched and the items found. They were arrested and later charged.