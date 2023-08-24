Alleged Teen Rapist Arrested and Charged in Westmoreland

A 19-year-old youth from the parish of Westmoreland, who allegedly held up a 14-year-old girl with a knife, on July 15, and sexually molested her in Bath District, has been arrested and charged by the Savanna-la-mar police.

The accused who is facing charges of Rape, Assault at Common-Law, Grevious Sexual Assault and Unlawful Detention with Intent to Having Sexual Intercourse, is Richard McIntosh of Pipers Corner, also in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 3:00pm, the teenage girl was held up allegedly by the 19-year-old, who placed a knife to her neck and forced her into a building.

He then allegedly had sex with her, before later releasing her.

The teenage girl reported the matter to the police, and McIntosh was arrested during an operation carried out in Bath District on Wednesday, August 23, and subsequently charged.

