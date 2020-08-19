Alleged Robber Shot Dead By Off-Duty Policeman

An alleged robber was fatally shot during a confrontation with a Policeman on Fustic Road in Montego Bay, St. James on Saturday, August 15.

The deceased, who is unidentified, is of dark complexion, slim build and about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall. He appears to be in his fifties and was dressed in a black shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

Reports are that about 8:10 p.m., the Policeman was called into action by a businessman who requested assistance to transport a large amount of cash. The Policeman reportedly agreed, but was pounced upon by two men with firearms. One of the men reportedly challenged the Policeman, and was shot. The other escaped with the cash.

The incident is now the subject of a probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate of Professional Standards and Oversight Bureau (IPROB).