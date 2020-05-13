Alleged Robber, Rapist Caught in St James

The St. James Police have arrested an alleged rapist and robber in the parish within an hour of the crime being committed on Saturday, May 2.

Reports from the police are that, 41-year-old Aubrey McNaughton of Chester Castle, Hanover, was reportedly posing as a taxi operator when he picked up an unsuspecting passenger.

McNaughton allegedly took the woman to Reading, St. James, where he raped and robbed her. The police were alerted and an intense search was launched for him, which was resulted in him being nabbed less than one hour after the incident.

He was formally charged by investigators on Monday, May 11, after being interviewed in the presence of his attorneys.

His court date is being finalized.