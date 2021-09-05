Alleged Robber Fatally Shot, Items Recovered

During an early morning operation in Port Antonio, Portland, on Saturday, an alleged robber was fatally shot by police, and items stolen from a number of business premises were recovered.

According to police reports, officers were dispatched to Wain Road after a series of break-ins, and three known suspects were spotted.

While the cops were attempting to make an arrest, one of the suspects allegedly shot at them, prompting them to take evasive action, however, the suspects managed to escape on foot

According to the police, Items that seemed to be stolen phones, jewelry, and electrical equipment, as well as tools that might be used to forcibly enter a structure, were uncovered during a subsequent check of the area.

Following additional searches of the area, Warren Golding, a 24-year-old laborer from Fellowship District, was discovered unconscious and bleeding on the ground. He was taken to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.