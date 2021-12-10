Alleged Rapist Man Found Dead Hours after Raping St Thomas Woman

An investigation is now underway following the fatal shooting of a man in Eleven Miles on Wednesday (December 8), just after he was accused of raping a woman from the community.

He has been identified only by his alias ‘Chop Chop’.

According to reports, the woman attended a wake at approximately 1 a.m., on Wednesday in the Eleven Miles community. When she returned home, she was confronted by an armed man, who allegedly raped her, then fled.

Hours later, authorities were alerted that a man suffering from bullet wounds had been discovered in another section of the Eleven Miles area.

The man later died as a result of his injuries, and was identified by the rape victim as her attacker.

Investigations are ongoing.

