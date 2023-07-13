Alleged Mastermind Behind Trelawny Church Murder, Walks Free

The man who allegedly orchestrated the the killing of his step-mother, Andrea Lowe-Garwood , while at church in Falmouth, Trelawny, in January 2021 had been set free.
The accused, Javan Garwood, who walked free in the Trelawny Circuit Court earlier today, July 13, was facing charges of murder and Conspiracy to Murder.
The Crowd indicated that they were unable to get a co-operation statement from Dwight Bingham, who pleaded guilty to committing the murder.
Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, ordered the Jury foreman to enter a not guilty verdict, after the crowd added that the digital evidence was scrambled.
Lowe-Garwood who was also a banker, was shot and killed on January 31, 2021 while she was worshipping in the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny, by a lone gunman who was sitting immediately behind her in church.