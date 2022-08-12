Alleged Klansman Gang Member on Trial Shot and Killed

Andre Smith, the only defendant in the Klansman gang trial who was out on bail, was shot dead on Wednesday, August 10.

According to reports, Smith was ambushed by gunmen riding a motorcycle on his way home from work in Kingston on Wednesday.

He was rushed to hospital and died on Thursday as a result of his injuries.

Smith, also known as ‘Bolo,’ was on trial for a 2017 double murder and membership in a criminal organization.

He was one of the 28 alleged members of the infamous St. Catherine-based gang before the court.

Due to a lack of adequate evidence, five of the initial 33 defendants who were on trial were released.

 

