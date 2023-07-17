Alleged Gunmen Killed in Gordon Town, St Catherine

Two alleged gunmen were fatally shot during a confrontation with the police at Kennedy Lane, Gordon Town in St Catherine on Saturday, July 16.
The deceased men have been identified as 30-year-old Cleon Rowe, unemployed of Kennedy Lane in Gordon Town, and 17-year-old Tiwayne Cunningham, unemployed of Seaview Heights in Priory, St Ann.
Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 8:15am, lawmen were on operation in Kennedy Lane, Gordon Town area, when they were fired upon by armed men.
The fire was returned, and when the shooting subsided, two men later identified as Cunningham and Rowe, were discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Two Illegal Sarsilmaz 9mm pistols and four rounds of ammunition were taken from the dead men.