Alleged Gunman Fatally Shot, Security Guard Injured at Montego Bay Fire Station

Two men were shot, one fatally, at the  Barnett Street fire station in Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10:00 p.m., armed men attacked and shot the station’s security guard who was manning the gate during his shift.

Several vehicles parked on the station premises were hit during the incident.

A team of armed security officers reportedly challenged the assailants and opened fire, hitting one of the men as they attempted to flee.

Both victims were taken to hospital where the alleged gunman was pronounced dead and the security guard is receiving treatment for injuries to his lower body.

The deceased’s identity has not been confirmed.

