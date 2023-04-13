The police in St Ann have launched an investigation into the mob killing of a man who was allegedly caught stealing goats in Alderton district, Claremont in the parish on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Tevin Pinnock, 28, otherwise called ‘Shatty’, a labourer of Ramble in St Thomas and Windward Road in Kingston.
According to the St. Ann’s Bay police, officers were summoned to a scene at around 7:00 p.m, where a man was mobbed after he allegedly tried to steal goats.
When the police arrived on the scene, Pinnock was seen with several chop wounds all over his body. A female who accompanied Pinnock was also arrested and taken into custody.
Investigations are ongoing.
1 thought on “Alleged Goat Thief Killed by St Ann Mob”
Pingback: Goat thief allegedly killed by St. Ann’s mob – kodaktravel