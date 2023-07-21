Alleged Gang Members Charged in St James

The St James police are reporting that three persons who are believed to be members of the ‘Only The Family Gang’ have been charged, after they were arrested during an intelligence led operation in Green Pond, St James, on Thursday, July 13.
The persons charged have been identified as, 48-year-old business woman Sheryl McCallum, 21-year-old Custome Service Representative,Tishell Bernard and 26-year-old business man, Remoy Farquharson.
All three have been charged with various charges stemming from Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition to possession of criminal property.
Reports are that about 4:30am, a team from the Joint Anti Gang Task Force carried out an operation at a premises in Green Pond occupied by the three accused.
During the search, the lawmen seized several firearms including High powered rifles, and assorted rounds of ammunition.